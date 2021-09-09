Watch
Buffalo Niagara Partnership offering to help businesses hold vaccine clinics following mandate

Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 09, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara Partnership says it is offering to help businesses hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics following a mandate from President Biden which will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.

The mandate will impact over 80 million workers in the private sector, according to the White House.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership has a form you can click here to help businesses set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership also has a resources page for businesses dealing with COVID-19 that you can click on here.

