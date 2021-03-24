Allegany County temporarily opening vaccine appointments to those eligible from neighboring counties

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allegany County Department of Health is temporarily opening registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible residents from seven neighboring counties through Sunday.

Officials say this is due to a larger than expected number of vaccine doses from the state. The county will be able to meet all existing appointments for residents in Allegany County at the site. Eligible residents from Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, Erie, and Niagara counties may register for the additional appointments.

UPDATE: As of Thursday at 11 a.m., Allegany County public health officials say there are "lots of appointments still open."

To book an appointment visit the county's website here. Anyone having difficulty signing up can call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 and the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 for assistance.

The Allegany County mass vaccination site is located in the former Kmart store in the Wellsville Riverwalk Plaza at 121 Bolivar Road Wellsville, NY 14895.