Allegany County officials say additional COVID vaccine appointments may be available Thursday

BELMONT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allegany County Department of Health says it is projected to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday leading to the availability of additional appointments for the Friday clinic for those who are currently eligible.

Officials say if were unable to make an appointment Wednesday you should try again Thursday.

The additional appointments may be available at 5 p.m. Thursday and the link is posted on the county website here.

The same rules apply for the additional appointments:

You must be currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Check your eligibility at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

You must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. Go to https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine

Bring your print out or a picture/screen shot on your phone of your “Am I eligible” Form to the clinic.

Bring your work ID, a letter from your employer or a pay stub to show employment (if you are a college instructor, you must be in person with students).

Bring a note from your doctor or medical information showing proof of a qualifying condition.

Bring a picture ID and your insurance card (if you have Medicare please bring the red, white and blue card) with you to the clinic.

The clinic is Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Genesee Valley Central School, 1 Jaguar Drive, Belmont, NY 14813

If you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, contact the department of health at 585-268-9250.