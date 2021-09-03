99 percent of University at Buffalo students are fully vaccinated; highest among SUNY schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo says 99 percent of students at the school are fully vaccinated which is the highest among SUNY schools.

The school says 28,500 students have reported that they are fully vaccinated, which includes 6,800 students living in on-campus residence halls and apartments who were required to be fully vaccinated.

“It’s been great to see the enthusiasm from students this week. They are energized to be on campus, and we’re just as excited to see all the activity on campus again,” said Brian Hamluk, UB's vice president for student life. “I want to thank all of our students for their compliance with the university’s health and safety guidelines this week. They are taking this seriously and doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Students are required to provide proof of full vaccination by August 30, or proof of a first dose by August 30, followed by proof of completed vaccine series by September 27.

If students do not meet that requirement, they will be dropped or resigned from all courses with an in-person component.