16 NYS mass vaccination sites to accept walk-in appointments for those 60 and older starting Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 16 New York State mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for those 60 and older starting Friday.

The state says it will set aside a vaccine allocation to facilitate this expanded access. There may be a wait at some sites and all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.

"Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we're building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "We're taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we're working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward."

The 16 mass vaccination sites that will accept walk-ins starting Friday are:

CAPITAL REGION

Washington Avenue Armory

195 Washington Avenue

Albany, NY

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd

Albany NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK

New York State Fair Site

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Road

Henrietta NY

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot

1345 St. Paul Street

Rochester, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Amory

2 Quincy Place

Yonkers, NY

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center - Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Road

Brentwood, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Wildcat Field House

880 Wildcat Drive

Utica NY 13502

NEW YORK CITY

Javits Center

429 11th Ave

New York, NY

Yankee Stadium

1 E 161 St

The Bronx, NY

York College

160-2 Liberty Avenue

Jamaica, NY 11451

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building

231 Crown Street

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Boulevard

South Ozone Park, NY

SOUTHERN TIER

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY