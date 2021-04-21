16 NYS mass vaccination sites to accept walk-in appointments for those 60 and older starting Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 16 New York State mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for those 60 and older starting Friday.
The state says it will set aside a vaccine allocation to facilitate this expanded access. There may be a wait at some sites and all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.
"Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we're building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "We're taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we're working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward."
The 16 mass vaccination sites that will accept walk-ins starting Friday are:
CAPITAL REGION
Washington Avenue Armory
195 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY
Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd
Albany NY
CENTRAL NEW YORK
New York State Fair Site
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta NY
Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot
1345 St. Paul Street
Rochester, NY
HUDSON VALLEY
New York National Guard Amory
2 Quincy Place
Yonkers, NY
LONG ISLAND
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center - Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY
Suffolk CCC - Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Road
Brentwood, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Wildcat Field House
880 Wildcat Drive
Utica NY 13502
NEW YORK CITY
Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY
Yankee Stadium
1 E 161 St
The Bronx, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11451
Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
South Ozone Park, NY
SOUTHERN TIER
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY