Urban Family practice offering walk-up vaccine opportunities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Urban Family Practice in Buffalo is now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.

According to Dr. Chet Fox, the office has roughly 900 shots of the Moderna vaccine currently available. Anyone can walk into the office, located at 564 Niagara Street, between the hours of 9:00am and 11:00am or from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Monday through Friday to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Fox says there is no cost and you do not have to be a patient of the Urban Family practice, this is open to anyone in the community.

Participants must be 18 years or older and should bring their insurance information, if you don't have insurance, you can still receive the shot at this location.

Dr. Fox wants to remind Western New Yorkers that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective against contracting COVID-19 and 99% effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death due to the virus.