United States military hospital support coming to ECMC due to continuing impact of COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECMC announced United States military hospital support will be going to the medical center due to "the continuing impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on staffing and operations."

A 20-member clinical Medium Medical Team (MMT) is expected to arrive at ECMC this weekend and should be operational early next week. The team will be comprised of four physicians, 14 nurses, two respiratory techs, with an additional three non-clinical administrative support members.

The deployment of the team to ECMC is part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was announced by Gov. Hochul on December 31 as part of the Winter Surge Plan 2.0.