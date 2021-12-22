UB: Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Erie County; first time detected in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Health officials from the University at Buffalo say that the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Erie County, marking the first time omicron has been detected in the Western New York region.

Omicron was first detected in New York State on December 2.

According to the scientists at UB, omicron was detected in samples of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

“Based on what other countries and other parts of New York State are experiencing, the omicron variant is more transmissible than previous SARS-CoV-2 viral strains,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Gale Burstein, MD.

“Whether this variant causes more severe illness or not, we expect that this variant will have the strongest impact on people most vulnerable to COVID-19 – unvaccinated or immunocompromised,” added Burstein, who is also a clinical professor of pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. “This is all the more reason to use all the tools in our toolkit to protect the most vulnerable in our community, with vaccination, mask wearing and other interventions.”

It's unclear how many cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Western New York.