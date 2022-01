ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Royalton wil distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits February 2.

Officials said the town has received 360 at-home COVID-19 test kits from Niagara County and they will be distributed February 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the vestibule of Town Hall.

You will need proof of residency in the form of a driver's license, utility bill or something showing proof of residency in Royalton. There will be a limit of two test kits per household.