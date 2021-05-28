Tops offers over the counter at-home COVID-19 testing kit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it is offering over the counter at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

According to Tops, the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests by Quidel provides you with rapid results in the privacy of your own home.

"The test is authorized under an FDA EUA* for home use with a gentle self-collected anterior nasal swab sample for those ages two years and older to determine a positive or negative COVID-19 result. (Adults must perform the test for those two to fourteen years of age.) The kit includes two tests, which should be used over two to three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests," a release says.

According to Tops, clinical data shows the QuickVue test identified positive cases 83.5% of the time, and identified negative cases 99.2% of the time when compared to molecular PCR results.