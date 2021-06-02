The "BASH" makes a comeback in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Flight's annual "BASH" fundraiser is making a comeback this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the 40th annual "BASH" say it will be held on Saturday, September 25 at Buffalo RiverWorks.

“While our team remained on the front lines during the pandemic, our fundraising events and activities were sidelined," said Executive Vice President Margaret Ferrentino. "We are thrilled to be able to hold ‘The BASH’ during this special year as we recognize the support of many and celebrate Mercy Flight’s achievements over the past 40 years."

They say that details of the event, including COVID-19 restrictions that will be in effect and other specifics, will be announced in the coming weeks.

This will be the second year the "BASH" is being held at RiverWorks, after Mercy Flight took over the event in 2019.