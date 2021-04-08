Syracuse University to require all students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Syracuse University announced Thursday it will require all students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release the university said:

After a long year, this should give all of us hope for a return to a normal campus experience. Accordingly, as of June 1, Syracuse University will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty and staff who access campus over the summer months. All new and returning students as well as faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated prior to the Fall 2021 semester. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has taken actions to create a safe living, learning and working environment. Having our students, faculty and staff vaccinated is the next important step in protecting our community.

The university says medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated but it expects the majority of its community will receive a vaccination.

Syracuse University began its campaign to vaccinate students Thursday as it received its first supply of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Students can pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the university, if they chose to be vaccinated at an off-campus location they must submit documentation.