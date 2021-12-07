Syracuse University to require all eligible students, faculty and staff receive COVID-19 booster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Syracuse University announced it will require all eligible students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to the start of the spring semester or as soon as they are eligible.

The university said this applies to all eligible students, faculty and staff who routinely access any Syracuse University campus location or facility (to include Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and all study abroad locations).

According to Syracuse, those who are eligible include:

Received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least six months ago.

Received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago.

Individuals who previously received other World Health Organization-approved vaccinations should receive a Pfizer booster dose if they received their initial vaccine series at least six months ago, in accordance with CDC guidance.

Students: Like for your initial COVID vaccine, once you receive a booster you should upload the relevant documentation via the student Patient Portal. In the coming days, you will receive an email from the Barnes Center with additional information related to how and when to upload your documentation. If you have not yet received a booster, visit Vaccines.gov to find a location to make an appointment.

Faculty and Staff: Verification requirements associated with employee vaccinations are currently being updated given a recent change to federal guidance impacting any entity considered a federal contractor. The implications of this change for Syracuse University employees are described below.

The university also announced under the COVID-9 vaccine requirement for federal contractors, all faculty and staff will be required to submit proof of vaccine status.

In addition, the university will require all students (undergraduate, graduate and law), regardless of vaccination status, to participate in on-campus return to campus testing prior to the spring semester. All students accessing campus will also be required to have the flu vaccine prior to the start of the spring semester.

You can find more information here.