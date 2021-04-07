Study reveals what pandemic habits New Yorkers will continue into the future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Verizon recently released findings from the "Look Forward" study.

The study focused on how Americans have adapted to life one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and what pandemic habits will continue into the future. Verizon partnered with Morning Consult and used its network data for the study.

According to Verizon, the study suggests "permanent changes in the workplace, a sustained larger appetite for streamed content, a comeback for phone calls, and a more equal mix of online and in-person shopping as the new norm."

Verizon says below are some results from the study that are specific to New York State.

Among those who’ve worked at least partially remotely at some point in the last year, 61% say they would like to be working remotely at least 1-2 days per week a year from now, including 17% who hope to be working fully remote a year from now.

47% of workers who’ve worked remotely in the last year either strongly or somewhat agreed that they will consider looking for a job at a new employer if their current employer does not allow for remote or hybrid work after the pandemic has subsided.

64% of New York remote workers say they plan to take advantage of remote work to travel or work from places other than their home when the pandemic has subsided.

Parents with children under 18 overwhelmingly express that they have been more lenient with their child(ren)’s screen time allowance throughout the pandemic 58%, and most say they will be more relaxed even after the pandemic ends 60%.

61% of New Yorkers expect K-12 schools to move classes online during inclement weather, rather than canceling classes.

52% say that discussing TV and streaming content has helped them feel connected to friends and family during the pandemic.

48% of respondents from New York report that they have purchased or downloaded a mobile game at least once since the pandemic started; while 40% report doing the same for a computer or console game.

36% of respondents from New York said that they spend 3 or more hours a week playing games on their mobile devices.

32% say they either upgraded or considered upgrading their mobile data plan within the last year; 29% say the same when it comes to their home internet bandwidth.

43% of adults anticipate that a year from now, they will be shopping in person and online equally.

61% of NY adults say they were shopping mostly in person pre-pandemic, while 32% say the same now.

28% say they’ve recently shopped mostly online, while 39% say they’ve recently shopped through an equal mix of in person and online.

Only 18% expect they’ll be shopping mostly online a year from today, compared to 12% who were before the pandemic, and 28% who are today.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 65% of New Yorkers have completed a DIY (do it yourself) project around their home at least once or twice.

You can find more information on the study on Verizon's website here.