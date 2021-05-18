St. Joseph Campus discharges final COVID patient, shifts to center for outpatient & ambulatory care

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus discharged its final COVID patient Tuesday.

In March plans were announced to redevelop the hospital, the area's first and only dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, into a center for outpatient and ambulatory care.

"Today, the hospital begins a new chapter in its service to the community as a center for outpatient surgery and ambulatory care with a concentrated focus on emergency, endoscopy/GI, orthopaedic, and rehabilitation services. Orthopedic surgery services resumed at St. Joseph Campus on March 29. The hospital’s Emergency Department is expected to reopen on June 7," a release says.

2,113 COVID patients were treated at the hospital throughout the pandemic. Emilio Passucci of West Seneca was the final patient released, he was at there for 15 days.

4,315 COVID patients have been cared for across all of Catholic Health’s hospitals, Post-Acute Center, and Home Care Services throughout the pandemic.

“Our plan to strengthen and expand hospital-based centers of excellence and redevelop St. Joseph Campus will mean new opportunities for our system to improve care and access for our community,” said Mark A. Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “It will also create a clearer future for St. Joseph Campus and its dedicated staff, who will forever be remembered for the vital role they played in our system and community throughout the COVID pandemic."