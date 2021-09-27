Some Akron High School students to return to in-person learning based on NYSDOH guidance

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Akron Central School District announced some high school students will return to in-person learning sooner than initially planned.

The district previously announced the high school would shift to remote learning Monday after a COVID-19 spike with around 175 students in quarantine due to COVID-19 with a return to in-person learning October 4.

Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health announced it would adopt New York State Department of Health school guidance beginning Monday. In a statement on the district's website Sunday, officials announced due to the switch in guidance some students would return to in-person learning sooner than initially planned.

In light of the significant number of anticipated quarantine orders and under the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health, we had little choice but to make the decision to transition to remote learning for five days of instruction at the High School last Wednesday evening. The following day, and without warning, the ECDOH abandoned its guidance plan (and quarantine requirements) for schools in favor of the New York State Department of Health Guidance for classroom Instruction.



Under the NYSDOH guidance, and unlike the ECDOH guidance, there is no provision to quarantine an entire classroom or bus if there are 2 or more positive cases of COVID-19 detected over a 10 day period. This change in quarantine requirements allows us to return to in person learning at the High School sooner that we had initially planned. However, I must be clear. While we are very happy that we can bring the children back to school sooner, there is work that we all must do to ensure that we are able to mitigate the spread of the virus in school, keep students and staff safe, and maintain in person learning. - Akron Central School District

The district announced in-person learning will resume at the high school on Wednesday and "any student that was notified by the ECDOH or school nurse to isolate or quarantine must continue to do so until they have reached their individual designated return date."

Virtual learning will take place Monday and Tuesday and are required days of attendance.

The district said it is taking the following steps to combat the spread of COVID-19: