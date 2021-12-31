Six additional COVID-19 testing sites opening across New York including one in Buffalo

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced six additional COVID-19 testing sites will open across the state, including one in Buffalo.
According to the governor's office, the sites will open January 4 and will offer rapid antigen tests. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made here. Test results will be sent through email or text message and walk-in appointments will also be available.
Western New York
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Finger Lakes
YMCA Carlson MetroCenter
444 E Main Street
Rochester, NY 14604
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Capital Region
Crossgates Mall (Former Ruby Tuesday location)
1 Crossgates Mall Road
Albany, NY 12203
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Central New York
CNY Regional Market F Shed
2100 Park Street
Syracuse, NY 13208
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley
Grace Baptist Church
52 S 6th Avenue
Mount Vernon, NY 10550
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Patriot Hills Golf Club
19 Club House Lane
Stony Point, NY 10980
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
All of the sites will operate 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. January 4. After January 4 they will operate at the hours announced.
We want to start the New Year strong and use every tool at our disposal. By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon. I encourage every New Yorker to take advantage of a site near them.
The governor's office said additional sites are being planned throughout throughout the state, you can find the testing site nearest to you here.
Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we continue the important work of expanding access to quick, accessible testing throughout the State. In partnership with WellHealth, these six new sites will bring even more rapid tests to New Yorkers. Rapid testing remains a critical tool in our toolkit as we combat the winter surge and work to keep our communities safe from spread – and I encourage New Yorkers to utilize these new sites.