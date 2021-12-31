Six additional COVID-19 testing sites opening across New York including one in Buffalo

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced six additional COVID-19 testing sites will open across the state, including one in Buffalo.

According to the governor's office, the sites will open January 4 and will offer rapid antigen tests. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made here. Test results will be sent through email or text message and walk-in appointments will also be available.

Western New York

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Finger Lakes

YMCA Carlson MetroCenter

444 E Main Street

Rochester, NY 14604

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Capital Region

Crossgates Mall (Former Ruby Tuesday location)

1 Crossgates Mall Road

Albany, NY 12203

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Central New York

CNY Regional Market F Shed

2100 Park Street

Syracuse, NY 13208

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley

Grace Baptist Church

52 S 6th Avenue

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Patriot Hills Golf Club

19 Club House Lane

Stony Point, NY 10980

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

All of the sites will operate 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. January 4. After January 4 they will operate at the hours announced.

We want to start the New Year strong and use every tool at our disposal. By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon. I encourage every New Yorker to take advantage of a site near them. - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said additional sites are being planned throughout throughout the state, you can find the testing site nearest to you here.