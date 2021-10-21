Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Siena poll: 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves from COVID-19 each day

items.[0].image.alt
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:00:19-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a Siena College poll released Thursday, 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves and their family from COVID-19 each day.

Of that 78%, 35% think of it some of the time and 43% think of it all of the time.

According to the poll, 50% of New Yorkers think the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and 36% predict the worst is still to come. In a June poll 68% of New Yorkers believed the worst of the COVID pandemic was over and 17% predicted the worst was still to come.

The results of the poll also revealed what percentage of New Yorkers are comfortable doing the following:

  • Going to the grocery store - 91%
  • Eating inside a restaurant - 73%
  • Going to work at the job they had before the pandemic - 61%
  • Going to a movie - 57%
  • Attending a professional sporting event - 52%
  • Attending a Broadway show - 51%

According to the poll 41% of New Yorkers have had disagreements with family or friends on COVID-related issues such as vaccinations, masks and social distancing.

You can view the full poll here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!