Siena poll: 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves from COVID-19 each day

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a Siena College poll released Thursday, 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves and their family from COVID-19 each day.
Of that 78%, 35% think of it some of the time and 43% think of it all of the time.
According to the poll, 50% of New Yorkers think the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and 36% predict the worst is still to come. In a June poll 68% of New Yorkers believed the worst of the COVID pandemic was over and 17% predicted the worst was still to come.
The results of the poll also revealed what percentage of New Yorkers are comfortable doing the following:
- Going to the grocery store - 91%
- Eating inside a restaurant - 73%
- Going to work at the job they had before the pandemic - 61%
- Going to a movie - 57%
- Attending a professional sporting event - 52%
- Attending a Broadway show - 51%
According to the poll 41% of New Yorkers have had disagreements with family or friends on COVID-related issues such as vaccinations, masks and social distancing.
You can view the full poll here.