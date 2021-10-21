Siena poll: 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves from COVID-19 each day

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a Siena College poll released Thursday, 78% of New Yorkers think about protecting themselves and their family from COVID-19 each day.

Of that 78%, 35% think of it some of the time and 43% think of it all of the time.

According to the poll, 50% of New Yorkers think the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and 36% predict the worst is still to come. In a June poll 68% of New Yorkers believed the worst of the COVID pandemic was over and 17% predicted the worst was still to come.

The results of the poll also revealed what percentage of New Yorkers are comfortable doing the following:

Going to the grocery store - 91%

Eating inside a restaurant - 73%

Going to work at the job they had before the pandemic - 61%

Going to a movie - 57%

Attending a professional sporting event - 52%

Attending a Broadway show - 51%

According to the poll 41% of New Yorkers have had disagreements with family or friends on COVID-related issues such as vaccinations, masks and social distancing.

You can view the full poll here.