Salamanca, Pioneer schools planning to resume 5-day in-person learning

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca and Piooner School Districts have announced plans to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Salamanca City Central School District

Starting Monday, April 12, the district is expected to resume five day, in-person instruction for Prospect Elementary and Seneca Intermediate students. According to a notice from the district, any current hybrid students are automatically being switched to 5 days. The high school will switch to a four-day in-person schedule.

The decision follows more than one year of remote and hybrid learning for Salamanca's approximately 1,400 students.

Pioneer Central School District

The district says the planned date for the return of in-person learning five days a week is April 19. Parents who planned to switch learning models, whether virtual to full-time or full-time to virtual, must have notified their building by the end of April 1.

The district was in the process of getting an accurate count of the number of students returning for planning purposes.