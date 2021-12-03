Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test for inpatient visitors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced a change to its visitation policy due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Western New York region.

The new visitation policy begins Monday, December 6 and requires visitors going to see inpatients at Roswell Park to provide proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours for those who are not vaccinated. Roswell said exceptions will only be granted in rare cases where unusual circumstances are present.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include:



CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, in paper or electronic copy

New York State Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus

NYC COVID Safe mobile app records

Roswell said the change to the visitation policy does not apply to visitors accompanying patients for outpatient or ambulatory appointments.

"Cancer patients have weakened immune systems and are at risk for severe impacts if exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Roswell Park continues to protect its most vulnerable patients and appreciates everyone’s cooperation with important public-health measures like masking and physical distancing while on campus," a release says.

For more information you can visit Roswell's website here.