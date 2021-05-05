Popular hot food bars not returning to Wegmans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans has confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that its popular hot foods bar will not be returning its stores.

Wegmans released the following statement on Wednesday.

"Prior to the pandemic, we had a number of self-serve bars in our stores that were very popular with our customers. When those were no longer an option, our restaurant foods team had to rethink how to offer the same delicious food in a different way, so we began putting a larger focus on prepackaged meals.

We continue to follow the NYSDOH guidelines, and currently, we do not have plans to bring the self-serve bars back in their traditional way. However, through Wegmans Meals 2Go, customers can order the same restaurant meals for curbside pick-up or delivery. We will continue experimenting new ways to deliver restaurant-style food to our customers."

