Poloncarz: Erie County close to CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Thursday that the county is close to the CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread' as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the county.

The county reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, with the seven-day average of 48 cases per 100,000 residents.

Latest COVID-19 Case report from @ECDOH shows Erie County is extremely close to entering the CDC's "substantial risk of community spread" category. With 98 new cases for July 28, the county's 7 day average per 100,000 residents is now 48. 50-99 cases is the 'substantial' level. https://t.co/P8a9WZa7c1 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 29, 2021

The CDC's designation of 'substantial risk of community spread' applies to 50 to 99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Wednesday, Erie County has over 90,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.