Poloncarz: Erie County close to CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread'

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Thursday that the county is close to the CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread' as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the county.

The county reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, with the seven-day average of 48 cases per 100,000 residents.

The CDC's designation of 'substantial risk of community spread' applies to 50 to 99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Wednesday, Erie County has over 90,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

