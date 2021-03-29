Poloncarz: COVID-19 pandemic is not over, more vaccine doses coming to Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a reminder to residents Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and residents must continue to take it seriously.

In a Facebook post the county executive pointed to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, increasing hospitalizations and more transmissible variants identified in the region.

Please take this seriously and wear a mask when in public when you cannot safely socially distance, even if you have been vaccinated.



I know many are over the Pandemic, but the Pandemic is not over. - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

The county executive also announced more COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to the county.

Poloncarz said 27,400 total doses will be coming to the county in the next week.

The distribution of those doses is listed below:

8,600 to pharmacies.

8,050 to ECDOH.

6,240 to various health care providers.

4,510 for the NYS UB South Clinic and equity pods.