Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Poloncarz: COVID-19 pandemic is not over, more vaccine doses coming to Erie County

items.[0].image.alt
Eileen Buckley
poloncarz.jpg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:46:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a reminder to residents Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and residents must continue to take it seriously.

In a Facebook post the county executive pointed to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, increasing hospitalizations and more transmissible variants identified in the region.

Please take this seriously and wear a mask when in public when you cannot safely socially distance, even if you have been vaccinated.

I know many are over the Pandemic, but the Pandemic is not over.
- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

The county executive also announced more COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to the county.

Poloncarz said 27,400 total doses will be coming to the county in the next week.

The distribution of those doses is listed below:

  • 8,600 to pharmacies.
  • 8,050 to ECDOH.
  • 6,240 to various health care providers.
  • 4,510 for the NYS UB South Clinic and equity pods.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources