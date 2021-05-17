Patient visitation expanded at Kaleida Health hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health is making it easier to visit non-COVID, adult patients at their Western New York hospitals.

Effective Monday, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and will allow two support persons, per day, for non-COVID adult inpatients. Kaleida says masks are still required to be worn at all times while inside Kaleida Health facilities whether or not a person has been vaccinated.

Visitation is still not allowed for adults in COVID care units.

While visitation is still not permitted for adults in COVID units, staff will coordinate COVID unit visitation with patient families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life or palliative care cases.

You can see a full list of Kaleida's visitation policies here.

