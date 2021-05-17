Watch
Price-of-Water-658x90.jpg

Actions

Patient visitation expanded at Kaleida Health hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
Eileen Buckley
Workers at Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, are protesting in support of raising New York state revenue and staffing healthcare facilities.
Health care workers holding rallies at three Buffalo-area hospitals Thursday
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:20:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health is making it easier to visit non-COVID, adult patients at their Western New York hospitals.

Effective Monday, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and will allow two support persons, per day, for non-COVID adult inpatients. Kaleida says masks are still required to be worn at all times while inside Kaleida Health facilities whether or not a person has been vaccinated.

Visitation is still not allowed for adults in COVID care units.

While visitation is still not permitted for adults in COVID units, staff will coordinate COVID unit visitation with patient families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life or palliative care cases.

You can see a full list of Kaleida's visitation policies here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Price-of-Water-480x360.jpg

The Price of Water