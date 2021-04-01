Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Ontario imposes provincewide restrictions amid third wave

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
canada border
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:06:54-04

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is announcing what he calls a province wide shutdown for four weeks because of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says they are fighting a new pandemic with the variants and says the virus is spreading faster.

The measures ban ban indoor public events and gatherings except retail and grocery stores. Schools will also remain open. There will be 25% capacity limit in retail stores and 50% in supermarkets.

Ontario reported more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources