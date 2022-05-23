NYSDOH announces COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health announced Monday that children ages 5 to 11 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

According to NYSDOH, children ages 5 to 11 should receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing their initial two-dose Pfizer vaccine series. Those ages 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive their booster, or fourth vaccine dose, three months after completing their primary Pfizer vaccine series, which includes an additional (third) dose.

NYSDOH said this announcement follows FDA authorization last week and CDC recommendation and updated guidance.

"Vaccinations and boosters are the most effective way to protect against serious complications from COVID-19. The availability of boosters for 5-to-11-year-olds gives us yet another tool to safeguard the health of our children and our communities. Our data suggest that boosters for children in this age group are especially important to protect against severe illness. I urge parents and guardians to get children ages 5 and over vaccinated and boosted to ensure safe and long lasting protection.” - State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett

In addition, NYSDOH has strengthened its recommendation that those 50 and older, or those 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster.

For more information on boosters and additional doses, you can visit the NYSDOH website here.

NYSDOH said all state mass vaccination sites are administering boosters and additional doses for those ages 5 and older. You can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.