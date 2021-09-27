NYS vaccine mandate deadline for health care workers approaching fast

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Monday marks an important deadline for health care workers statewide.

New York is requiring all health care workers to have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by then.

It's a controversial vaccine mandate, and many people are concerned that it will lead to even more staffing shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities.

Catholic Health, one of the area's biggest health care providers, says as of Sunday, 90% of its staff is in compliance with that vaccine mandate.

That's up from just over 80% on Thursday.

The numbers are even higher at Kaleida Health, which is at 94%.

That number is 97% among patient facing staff.

The deadline to be vaccinated is Monday at 7am.

That's for hospitals, long-term care, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic and treatment centers.

Home care and adult day services have until October 7 to get vaccinated.