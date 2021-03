BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is relaxing guidelines on private and public gatherings.

Starting Monday, private outdoor gatherings can have up to 25 people. Private indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people.

Public indoor gatherings are being capped at 100 people, and public outdoor gatherings can have up to 200 people. Prior guidance limited both to just 50 people.

Face coverings and social distancing will still be required for any type of gathering.