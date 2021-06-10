NYS to demobilize some state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State will begin to demobilize some state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites Friday.
The state says the closures are due to historically low COVID-19 positivity rates and an 88% decrease in drive-thru testing demand from January to May 2021.
No current appointments will be impacted, the sites that will begin to close Friday include the drive-thru testing site on Perry Street in Buffalo.
Erie County - Buffalo Sabres Lot
Buffalo Sabres Lot
125 Perry Street
Buffalo, New York
Bronx - Lehman College
2925 Goulden Avenue
Bronx, New York
Brooklyn - Brooklyn Developmental Center
888 Fountain Avenue
Brooklyn, New York
Nassau County - Jones Beach State Park
Roosevelt Nature Center
1 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, New York
Oneida County - Griffiss International Airport
Griffiss International Airport
800 Ellsworth Road
Rome, New York
Staten Island - Staten Island Seaview Avenue
OMH South Beach
777 Seaview Avenue
Staten Island, New York