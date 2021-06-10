NYS to demobilize some state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State will begin to demobilize some state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites Friday.

The state says the closures are due to historically low COVID-19 positivity rates and an 88% decrease in drive-thru testing demand from January to May 2021.

No current appointments will be impacted, the sites that will begin to close Friday include the drive-thru testing site on Perry Street in Buffalo.

Erie County - Buffalo Sabres Lot

Buffalo Sabres Lot

125 Perry Street

Buffalo, New York

Bronx - Lehman College

2925 Goulden Avenue

Bronx, New York

Brooklyn - Brooklyn Developmental Center

888 Fountain Avenue

Brooklyn, New York

Nassau County - Jones Beach State Park

Roosevelt Nature Center

1 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, New York

Oneida County - Griffiss International Airport

Griffiss International Airport

800 Ellsworth Road

Rome, New York

Staten Island - Staten Island Seaview Avenue

OMH South Beach

777 Seaview Avenue

Staten Island, New York