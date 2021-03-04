NYS Restaurant Association: survey shows delivery and takeout make up less than 30% of lost sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) has released a survey from the National Restaurant Association which it says shows delivery and takeout are not making up for much in lost sales.

NYSRA says 67% of restaurants report revenue from increased takeout and delivery sales have made up less than 30% of their lost on-premise sales.

NYSRA also says year-over-year sales are down 44% in New York and most restaurants don't expect conditions to improve during the next several weeks.

“Despite recovery and reopening efforts, the restaurant industry continues to struggle. The effects of the past year will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, and we continue to hear the tough circumstances facing New York operators. New York has taken steps to reopen the economy, a welcomed and encouraging effort, but that alone cannot supplant financial assistance,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of NYSRA.

Below you'll find what NYSRA says is a summary of the findings from the survey:

Overall, 92 percent of restaurant operators say their total dollar sales volume in January was lower than it was in January 2020. Only 6 percent of operators reported higher sales in January. Overall, sales were down 44 percent between January 2020 and January 2021.

Among New York operators who say their off-premises business increased compared to pre-COVID levels, 67 percent say their higher off-premises sales have made up less than 30 percent of their lost on-premises sales.

Most restaurant operators do not expect business conditions to improve during the next several weeks. Only 19 percent of New York operators expect their sales in February and March to be higher than it was in January. A total of 46 percent of operators think their sales will decline in February and March from January's levels.

About one-third, or 30 percent, of operators think it will be 7-12 months before business conditions return to normal for their restaurant, while 35 percent think it will be more than a year. An additional 14 percent of operators say business conditions will never return to normal for their restaurant.

27 percent of New York operators say they will 'probably' or 'definitely' be closed within 3 months if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government.

NYSRA also says the survey found employment throughout the industry remains far below normal levels.

"The National Restaurant Association conducted this survey to gain a clear understanding of the current and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York restaurants. The survey was completed in February," a release says.