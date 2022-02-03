NYS hosting long-COVID symposium Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is exploring options to better diagnose and treat people experiencing long-COVID symptoms Thursday.

The state is hosting a symposium, open for the public from 8:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., to explore the wide range of symptoms people can continue to live with after overcoming COVID-19. The State says they also want to gather information, pinpoint challenges and create solutions to provide New Yorkers with the treatment, support and resources they need to recover.

Thursday's forum will include specialists, clinicians, social scientists, advocates, and other stakeholders to share their experience, expertise, and insights. The hope the conversations and findings will help shape the State's response to long COVID, including their approach to policy, regulatory, and program considerations to support impacted New Yorkers as well as the healthcare providers who care for them.

The State Department of Health a proportion of New Yorkers who have previously been infected with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide range of physical, mental, emotional, and psychological symptoms that affect their daily lives. Symptoms associated with long COVID can vary widely, from cardiovascular symptoms like heart palpitations to difficulty breathing and excessive fatigue and can include difficulty concentrating or other psychological symptoms.

If you'd like to attend the online event, click here to sign up. The event schedule is below:

• 8:45 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Introduction from State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett

• 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: A premier research panel who will further define what is currently known including epidemiological aspects of the condition, biological causes, groups most severely affected, and current research efforts.

• 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: An expert clinical care panel will discuss the various clinical manifestations and presentations of long COVID, risk factors, and treatment guidelines in various populations and settings across age, race/ethnicity, and geography.

• 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: A integrated panel focusing on policy and functional outcomes will provide recommendations for policies, programs, and initiatives that NYS can use as a framework to address long COVID and aid in the physical, social, and psychological recovery of individuals impacted by long COVID.