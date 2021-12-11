Northwell Health deploying nurses to Western New York to help with COVID-19 surge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that nurses from Northwell Health have been deployed to help with the COVID-19 surge in Western New York.

The governor announced 16 clinical professionals and two team leads, were deployed to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

"Fighting the winter surge requires a statewide team effort from partners across New York State," Governor Hochul said. "I want to thank Northwell Health for answering the call to action and partnering with us to send a team of extraordinarily skilled nurses that will boost hospital capacity and help us bring the numbers down in Western New York."

President and CEO of Northwell Health Michael Dowling said, "We offered to send nurses there after hearing about a staffing crunch in the region and seeing COVID-19 cases peaking there. While COVID cases downstate have increased, they are nowhere near the burden currently faced by health systems elsewhere in New York. There's a natural collaboration among health care organizations. In this time of crisis, we have the ability to help and so will continue to do so. We remember when the pandemic hit us hardest and we were at our worst."