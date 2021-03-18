Northern border closure extended until April 21st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The border closure between the United States and Canada has been extended again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet Thursday, The Department of Homeland Security announced the restrictions to non-essential travel will now last until at least April 21, 2021.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Congressman Brian Higgins and Western New York business leaders has been very vocal about the need to reopen the border as it's a key economic driver for the region.