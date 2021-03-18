Menu

Northern border closure extended until April 21st

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Border Closed at Peace Bridge
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 10:21:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The border closure between the United States and Canada has been extended again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet Thursday, The Department of Homeland Security announced the restrictions to non-essential travel will now last until at least April 21, 2021.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Congressman Brian Higgins and Western New York business leaders has been very vocal about the need to reopen the border as it's a key economic driver for the region.

