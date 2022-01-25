Niagara Falls to distribute 900 at-home COVID-19 tests

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls will distribute 900 at-home COVID-19 tests in February.

Officials said the city will distribute the tests at the Niagara Falls Fire Department Administration Building at 3115 Walnut Avenue on the following dates and times:

Tuesday February 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday February 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:00pm to 8:00 p.m.

No registration is required but officials say you must have photo identification and there is a limit of two kits per household.