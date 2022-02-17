Niagara County says it would not continue mask mandate in schools if given the choice by NYS

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County officials say the county would not continue the mask mandate in schools if given the choice by New York State.

On February 9 Governor Hochul announced the state would lift the mask mandate for businesses and venues, while the mandate would remain in place for schools and other settings such as health care facilities and public transportation.

A mask mandate has been in place in schools since the start of the school year. It was set to expire on February 21, but Hochul announced an assessment would be made in early March based on the following metrics on what possible new guidelines would be:

Cases per 100,000

Percent positivity

Hospital admissions

Pediatric hospitalizations

Vaccinations

Global trends

A bipartisan joint statement from Niagara County Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt and Minority Leader Chris Robins says the county would not continue the mask mandate in schools if given the choice by the state. Bradt and Robins cited the county's daily average and seven-day average of COVID-19 cases and that more than 40 states across the U.S. have either no mask mandate in schools or have established a date to lift the mandate.

The statement continued on to say "schools should be mask-optional, so a parent is empowered to make a decision that they feel is in the best interest of their child."

You can read the full joint statement below: