Niagara County hosting vaccine clinic at Transit Drive-In

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Still looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? The Niagara County Health Department wants to help you with that.

The county will be holding a vaccine clinic this week at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport. New first-dose vaccine appointments for eligible individuals 18 years and older are now available:



Wednesday, April 14: approximately 300 Moderna (first dose)

Thursday, April 15: approximately 1,910 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (first dose)

Appointments for the first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available by going to niagaracounty.com and clicking on the blue box that says “COVID-19 Vaccination Info”. The scheduling link is found under “Step 1.” The link will remain active until all appointments are filled. For Niagara County residents who do not have internet access they can register by calling 211 or 1-888-696-9211.

“We will also be administering roughly 1,650 second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, so our clinic will be busy both days,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. “We had planned on also scheduling appointments for about 500 first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen vaccine, but we are postponing that for right now until we receive further guidance from the New York State Department of Health related to CDC’s directive to pause J & J.”

