Niagara County giving away at-home COVID-19 tests at three locations Saturday

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 05, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County says it is giving away at-home COVID-19 tests at three different locations on Saturday.

The drive-thru events will have 2,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits and you will be required to show proof of Niagara County residency in order to receive a kit.

The drive-thrus will begin at 11 a.m. and kits will be handed out on a first-come first-serve basis.

The giveaways will take place at the following locations

  • Niagara Falls
    Niagara County Human Resources Building
    300 10th Street
  • North Tonawanda
    Niagara County DMV
    500 Wheatfield Street
  • Lockport
    Transit Drive-In Theatre
    6655 South Transit Road
