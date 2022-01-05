Niagara County giving away at-home COVID-19 tests at three locations Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County says it is giving away at-home COVID-19 tests at three different locations on Saturday.

The drive-thru events will have 2,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits and you will be required to show proof of Niagara County residency in order to receive a kit.

The drive-thrus will begin at 11 a.m. and kits will be handed out on a first-come first-serve basis.

The giveaways will take place at the following locations

