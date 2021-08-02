Niagara County experiencing 'substantial' transmission of COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said based on the criteria the CDC uses to determine transmission of COVID-19 Niagara County is experiencing "substantial" transmission of COVID-19.

Wydysh said the CDC considers "substantial" transmission a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. As of Monday the county is at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents, part of an increase that has occurred over the last several weeks.

According to Wydysh, hospitalizations remain very low with three residents hospitalized as of Monday morning. As a result of hospitalizations being low, officials will not issue a mandatory face mask policy in the county.

The Niagara County Legislature will meet Tuesday and review its options based on the advice of Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton and will have updates to follow regarding county buildings and the county workforce.

"But above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the COVID-19 vaccination. The fact is the vaccine is your best chance to avoid getting COVID-19 and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with severe symptoms and hospitalized," said Wydysh.