Niagara County Department of Health to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Niagara Falls beginning Wednesday.
According to the NCDOH, freed rapid COVID-19 testing will be available for all Niagara County residents beginning Wednesday at the Doris W. Jones, Family Resource Center at 3001 9th Street. Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The NCDOH said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration may be completed here or at the site upon arrival. Results will be available after 15 minutes.
Although there are many testing sites available for the public, Niagara County Department of Health wants to provide barrier free testing in an area with continued high rates of COVID-19 infection. There is no cost for testing and health insurance information is not required.
- Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Department of Health Public Health Director