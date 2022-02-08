Niagara County Department of Health to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing in Niagara Falls beginning Wednesday.

According to the NCDOH, freed rapid COVID-19 testing will be available for all Niagara County residents beginning Wednesday at the Doris W. Jones, Family Resource Center at 3001 9th Street. Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The NCDOH said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration may be completed here or at the site upon arrival. Results will be available after 15 minutes.