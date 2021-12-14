Niagara County Department of Health announces update to COVID-19 quarantine requirement

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health announced an update to its COVID-19 quarantine requirement Tuesday.

The county said based on New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the county will implement a “Test Out of Quarantine” strategy for all county residents.

According to the county, residents identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 positive case who are not fully vaccinated can be released from quarantine after seven full days following the last COVID-19 exposure under the following conditions:

A diagnostic COVID-19 test, with a specimen collected and tested within 48 hours before the end of the planned quarantine discontinuation (on Day 5 or later) is NEGATIVE, AND

NO symptoms are reported during daily monitoring

Below you can find key points and quarantine information provided by the department of health:

Key Points



Quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than after completion of Day 7 (on Day 8).

Acceptable COVID-19 tests include NAAT (PCR) tests or antigen tests conducted and reported by a licensed laboratory. At-home test results will not be accepted for early release of quarantine.

People who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 5-7 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.

Quarantine



If you are a close contact of someone that tests positive for COVID-19 you must quarantine for 10 days past your last contact with the person that tested positive unless:

You are fully vaccinated, AND, you do NOT have symptoms, OR

You have recently recovered from COVID-19 and new exposure is within 3 months after the date of symptom onset of initial COVID-19 infection or date of positive diagnostic test (if asymptomatic), AND, you do NOT have symptoms.

Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated close contacts should have a diagnostic COVID19 test 5 to 7 days after their last contact with the person that tested positive.

Close contacts should continue to monitor for symptoms and wear a mask indoors and outdoors in public settings for 14 days following last exposure.

Individuals that test positive during their quarantine period must isolate for 10 days from either the onset of symptoms or the date of the test if asymptomatic.