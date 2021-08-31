Niagara County at 'high transmission' of COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County health officials say the county is experiencing high transmission of COVID-19.

Niagara County is the second county in Western New York to experience high transmission of COVID-19, following Erie County.

“After consulting with the Niagara County Health Department and our Public Health Director, Dan Stapleton, we have decided to implement a mandatory mask policy in all county buildings for both employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status," said Niagara County Chair Becky Wydysh. "We are taking this step to protect both employees and the public. Employees can remove their masks when working at their desks, provided they can maintain proper social distancing."

The county is encouraging all organizations across the county to consider whether a mask policy makes sense for their operations.

Niagara County's positive 7-day average is 3.7 percent.