New York State sets new record low for 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York State has set a new record low for 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate at .71 percent.

This rate is lower than the reported 7-day average on Saturday which was .73 percent.

According to the state, the COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased for 55 consecutive days.

"New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot," Governor Cuomo said. "We're providing new and innovative incentives—including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery—to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population. It's absolutely critical for us to rebuild our state, reopen our economy and put New Yorkers back to work, so I urge everyone who has not taken the shot to get vaccinated today."

Saturday's numbers indicate a statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of .64 percent.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Western New York is 1.14 percent, the third highest percentage in the state.