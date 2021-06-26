New York State reports lowest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since start of pandemic

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is reporting its lowest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

According the latest COVID-19 numbers, New York is reporting 371 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the previous low was on September 5, 2020 at 410 hospitalizations.

"We're finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down," Governor Cuomo said. "Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we're offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven't yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven't been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today."

Western New York has the lowest seven-day COVID-19 infection rate at .21 percent.