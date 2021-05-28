New York State reports lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since start of pandemic

ALABNY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced Friday the daily COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.59%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. The previous low was 0.65% on August 27, 2020.

The state also announced each region's 7-day average positivity rate has dropped below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.

The statewide 7-day average positivity rate is 0.76%, the lowest since August 29, 2020 and the state says it has declined for 53 consecutive days.

"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus - the vaccine. It's free, accessible, and effective."

Below you can find each region's 7-day average positivity rate for Thursday.

Capital Region - 0.99%

Central New York - 1.48%

Finger Lakes - 1.87%

Long Island - 0.64%

Mid-Hudson - 0.71%

Mohawk Valley - 0.94%

New York City - 0.59%

North Country - 1.05%

Southern Tier - 0.54%

Western New York - 1.20%

Statewide - 0.76%

According to state data as of Thursday, 64.4% of those 18 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55.8% of those 18 and up have received both doses of the vaccine.