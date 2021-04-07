New York State renews restaurant-related executive orders that were set to expire

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has renewed two restaurant-related executive orders that were set to expire.

One executive order allows for the purchase of alcohol for delivery/takeout from restaurants. The other requires food to be purchased with alcoholic beverages at restaurants.

The executive orders were set to expire but a spokesperson from Governor Cuomo's office confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News they have been renewed and extended until May 6th.

Restaurants are in favor of the to-go alcohol sales, and some local elected leaders previously introduced legislation in an attempt to make it permanent.

In June 2020, Brandon Carr, the owner of The Quarter in downtown Buffalo, said to-go alcohol sales were a game changer.​

“Through the pandemic things have been very difficult for restaurants. Every restaurant in the entire country,” said Carr. “To add an additional service like this would be just tremendous for the restaurant industry. It would not only help us recover all the losses we took but really help the sustainability and longevity of restaurants going forward.”

While restaurants and some local elected leaders are in favor of that executive order, they are not in favor of the other that requires food to be purchased with alcoholic beverages at restaurants.

In March, a resolution was introduced to repeal that mandate.

NYS Senator George Borello (R - 57th District) said in a March interview with 7 Eyewitness News he supported the resolution.

"I just think there's no basis in science whatsoever for having to purchase alcohol with food. There's several other nonsensical arguments like this," he said.