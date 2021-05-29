New York State announces lowest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate since pandemic began

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the state's average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is .73 percent which is lower than the previous low of .75 percent in August 24 and 25 of 2020.

Western New York's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped again to 1.15 percent, which is the third highest in the state.

The highest COVID-19 positivity rate is in the Finger Lakes region which includes Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties at 1.77 percent.

So far, 51.7 percent of all people in Western New York have received at least one COVID-19 dose, and 62.4 percent of all Western New Yorkers who are 18 and up.