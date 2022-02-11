New York National Guard to assist at some Catholic Health nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced the New York National Guard is set to assist some of its nursing homes.
Around a dozen members of the New York National Guard will assist at the following locations:
- Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park
- McAuley Residence in Tonawanda
- Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna
Catholic Health said the members will join the staff as non-clinical extenders and will work in housekeeping, dietary departments and serve in other ways behind the scenes.
As non-clinical extenders, the National Guard Soldiers/Airmen will not be providing direct resident or patient care, but instead will be supporting associates so they can continue providing a high level of care to those who reside in our facilities. We greatly appreciate the support being offered by Governor Hochul and her team, and the dedicated men and women from the New York National Guard who will provide their time to serve in our community. We hope their presence will underscore the importance of getting vaccinated, and taking other actions like social distancing and masking to prevent the spread and further hospitalizations.
- Tom Gleason, senior vice president of Catholic Health’s Home & Community-Based Care division