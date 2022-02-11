New York National Guard to assist at some Catholic Health nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced the New York National Guard is set to assist some of its nursing homes.

Around a dozen members of the New York National Guard will assist at the following locations:

Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park

McAuley Residence in Tonawanda

Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna

Catholic Health said the members will join the staff as non-clinical extenders and will work in housekeeping, dietary departments and serve in other ways behind the scenes.