More COVID relief money for essential workers and first responders in NY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Governor Cuomo announced $29 million is available to support essential workers and first responders through the Empire Pandemic Response Reimbursement Fund program.

Up to $1,000 is available per household from funding made through private donations.

The program is designed to reimburse out-of-pocket childcare, transportation, lodging and other qualifying expenses that enabled workers to perform their duties.

Workers should be referred by employers, unions or social service providers who can verify employment during the COVID emergency.

Families who earn up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level, or $125,470 for a family of four, are eligible to apply for the funds to cover expenses.

The money comes from private donations from individuals, charitable trusts and businesses made during the COVID crisis.