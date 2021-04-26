More Americans missing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New numbers show about 8% of Americans have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They say that number is up from about 3.4% back in March.

However, the CDC says the numbers do not account for people who get their first dose at one clinic, and get their second shot someplace else.

Skipping the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination series can reduce the efficacy and, potentially, the lifespan of your immunity, according to experts.