Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Oishei Children's Hospital report 0 positive COVID-19 patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health reports that Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children's Hospital have zero positive COVID-19 patients for the time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital reported zero positive COVID-19 patients for the first time in 460 days, and Oishei Children's Hospital reported zero positive COVID-19 patients on June 17.

"This is tremendous news for our community and a tremendous accomplishment for our staff," said Bob Nesselbush, CEO of Kaleida Health. "Our teams across the health system were on the front lines of one of the most challenging viruses seen in more than 100 years. From the bruises on their faces after wearing masks for 12 hours, to the stress of fighting for the lives of each patient, to the fear of contracting the virus themselves or bringing it home to loved ones, our staff persevered. The Kaleida Health team was there for all of us in our darkest times. And they never wavered in their commitment to their patients or their co-workers. We thank them for this incredible dedication and commitment. Our community is better because of their efforts."

Kaleida Health says there are only two positive COVID-19 patients at Buffalo General Medical Center.